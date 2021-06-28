Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 2,078 TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $100.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

