Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 2,013 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,603 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after buying an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after buying an additional 810,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.18.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $265.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $267.85. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

