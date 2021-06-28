Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.7% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $265.02 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $267.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

