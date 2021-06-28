New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. Analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

