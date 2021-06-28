New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,828 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Neenah worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Neenah in the 4th quarter worth $1,327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Neenah by 1,098.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after buying an additional 128,615 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Neenah during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Neenah by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after buying an additional 110,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $52.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $885.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

