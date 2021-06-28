New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $57.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -518.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.61. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

