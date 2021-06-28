New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $908,000 Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of The RMR Group worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 69,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after buying an additional 53,383 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 285,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

RMR opened at $39.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

