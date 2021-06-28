New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,359 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 10,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $810,465.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Moore bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.68 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,397,837.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,316 shares of company stock worth $2,567,784 and have sold 955,503 shares worth $8,901,501. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RILY opened at $76.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.25. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.75%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

