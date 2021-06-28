New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,056,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 307.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 155,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 117,621 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $23.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCRB shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

