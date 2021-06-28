Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,324,365.36 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04.

On Thursday, April 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $138.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $388.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.02 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Walmart by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

