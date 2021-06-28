Insider Selling: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Sells $8,208,500.08 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,208,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,195,319 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $38,132,691.03.

On Monday, June 21st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 126,099 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $2,245,823.19.

On Thursday, June 17th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 149,429 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $2,603,053.18.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 93,543 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $1,593,972.72.

On Friday, June 11th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 84,853 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $1,422,136.28.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 91,298 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $1,516,459.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 97,773 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,256.65.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 78,641 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,208,712.17.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44.

NYSE:TALO opened at $17.01 on Monday. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.21 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 187,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 111,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

