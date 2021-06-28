Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) EVP Sells 5,443 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GNRC stock opened at $396.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.49. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.23 and a 12 month high of $409.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

