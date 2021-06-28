Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $3,243,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $3,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,075,871.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,673,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total value of $2,582,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $2,199,300.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total value of $2,652,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $219.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.39. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 86.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 17.9% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.