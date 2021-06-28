ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells $36,390,192.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $36,390,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $9,014,604.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $12,640,000.00.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $53.85 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,345.91.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

