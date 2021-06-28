Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,851 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,214,000 after acquiring an additional 711,004 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,410,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 551,726 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,590,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 465,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 456,692 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

