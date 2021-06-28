BlackRock Inc. Buys 202,118 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Heritage Insurance worth $28,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 30,685 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1,114.9% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 595,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 546,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $960,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

NYSE:HRTG opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.70 million, a PE ratio of -65.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.