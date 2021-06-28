Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.42 Million Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,255 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,869,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,003,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,739,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,164,000 after buying an additional 78,215 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,438,000 after buying an additional 460,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,473,000 after buying an additional 453,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,528,000 after buying an additional 1,545,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NATI opened at $42.88 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

