Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 47,303 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JACK stock opened at $120.08 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.33 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

JACK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.12.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

