Reviewing ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) & Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

24.7% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Pacific Basin Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Pacific Basin Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 4 0 2.67 Pacific Basin Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus price target of $35.25, indicating a potential downside of 27.97%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Pacific Basin Shipping.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Pacific Basin Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.41 $517.96 million $4.96 9.87 Pacific Basin Shipping $1.47 billion 1.29 -$208.23 million ($0.04) -197.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Basin Shipping. Pacific Basin Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and Pacific Basin Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Pacific Basin Shipping on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.