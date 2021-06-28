Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 237.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CS. UBS Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

CS opened at $10.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.96%.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

