$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will post sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Shares of A opened at $147.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.85. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $85.52 and a 12-month high of $148.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,277.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,111 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 708,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,648,000 after acquiring an additional 700,610 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

