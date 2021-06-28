Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,896,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $133.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.93. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

