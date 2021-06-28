PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,125 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $29,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. 11.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $42.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 2,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $83,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

