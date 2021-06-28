BlackRock Inc. Buys 757,621 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,621 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nordic American Tankers worth $30,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,000,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,645 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 33.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 258,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 64,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NAT opened at $3.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.43 million, a P/E ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. Research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

