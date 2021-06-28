BlackRock Inc. Acquires 302,550 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 12,749.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $31,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Logitech International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Logitech International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $120.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.54. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $62.46 and a 1-year high of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. Research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $552,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,728.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.