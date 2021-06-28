UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) versus American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Head to Head Review

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. UMB Financial pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

83.9% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 27.85% 13.46% 1.22% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UMB Financial and American Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

UMB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $89.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.63%. Given UMB Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than American Bank.

Risk and Volatility

UMB Financial has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UMB Financial and American Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.37 billion 3.34 $286.50 million $6.12 15.47 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Summary

UMB Financial beats American Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, alternative investment services, fixed income sales, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow services, as well as institutional custody services. This segment also provides healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrators, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit accounts, retail credit cards, private banking, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance services, and advisory and trust services. It operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. American Bank Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

