Head to Head Analysis: Braskem (NYSE:BAK) & Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Braskem and Methanex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $11.37 billion 0.79 -$1.30 billion ($3.26) -6.90 Methanex $2.65 billion 0.95 -$156.68 million ($1.62) -20.44

Methanex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braskem. Methanex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Braskem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Braskem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Methanex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Methanex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Braskem and Methanex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 2 2 0 2.50 Methanex 2 4 6 0 2.33

Braskem presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.41%. Methanex has a consensus price target of $44.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.90%. Given Methanex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Methanex is more favorable than Braskem.

Risk and Volatility

Braskem has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methanex has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and Methanex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem -0.88% N/A -0.01% Methanex -2.55% -3.20% -0.85%

Summary

Methanex beats Braskem on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins. This segment also produces and sells polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP); supplies electricity and other inputs to second-generation producers; produces and sells of PE, including the production of green PE from renewable resources; and produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells PP in the United States and Germany. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density PE, and low-density PE in Mexico. It also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene PetroquÃ­mica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in CamaÃ§ari, Brazil.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. It serves chemical and petrochemical producers. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

