Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on MONDY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

MONDY stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.06. Mondi has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $57.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

