Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) versus Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Critical Review

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Landstar System and Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar System 2 12 0 0 1.86 Yellow 0 2 1 0 2.33

Landstar System presently has a consensus price target of $142.21, suggesting a potential downside of 11.45%. Yellow has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.24%. Given Yellow’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yellow is more favorable than Landstar System.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landstar System and Yellow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar System $4.13 billion 1.49 $192.11 million $5.29 30.36 Yellow $4.51 billion 0.07 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -3.27

Landstar System has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landstar System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Landstar System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Landstar System shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Yellow shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Landstar System has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Landstar System and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar System 5.08% 36.13% 17.23% Yellow -2.65% N/A -5.64%

Summary

Landstar System beats Yellow on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers. It provides truck services through dry and specialty vans of various sizes, unsided/platform trailers, temperature-controlled vans, and containers; rail intermodal services through contracts with domestic and Canadian railroads; and air and ocean services through contracts with domestic and international airlines and ocean lines. This segment serves the automotive parts and assemblies, consumer durables, building products, metals, chemicals, foodstuffs, heavy machinery, retail, electronics, and military equipment industries. The Insurance segment reinsures certain risks of the company's independent contractors. The company markets its services through independent commission sales agents and third party capacity providers. Landstar System, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions. It also offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, exhibit, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment services. In addition, the company provides consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 13,500 tractors comprising 10,400 owned and 3,100 leased tractors; and 41,900 trailers consisting of 29,600 owned and 12,300 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

