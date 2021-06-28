Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 227.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOLV.B shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a SEK 188 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

