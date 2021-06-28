bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on BMXMF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

BMXMF opened at $108.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of -0.20. bioMérieux has a 52 week low of $105.65 and a 52 week high of $170.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.