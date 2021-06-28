KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $40.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91. KB Home has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in KB Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in KB Home by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.