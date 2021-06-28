Hookipa Pharma’s (HOOK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.63.

HOOK stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $242.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

