Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $900.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $850.00 to $900.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EQIX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $864.48.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix stock opened at $783.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $749.81. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 171.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 34.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 23.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.2% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.