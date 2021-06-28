IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $113.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.