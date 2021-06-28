Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

IPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.65.

NYSE:IPI opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $403.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 238.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 146,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 103,520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.1% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

