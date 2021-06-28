Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EPAC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 363.05 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,444,000 after buying an additional 450,224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

