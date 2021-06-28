Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.31.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

