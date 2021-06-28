Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €156.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €156.00 ($183.53) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €139.00 ($163.53).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €132.90 ($156.35) on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €57.78 ($67.98) and a 12-month high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €131.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

