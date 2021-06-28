$493.73 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to post sales of $493.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.00 million and the lowest is $492.20 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $436.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $53.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.05. Argo Group International has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 522.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.