Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.38 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,293,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,790,000 after buying an additional 104,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,154,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,035,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

