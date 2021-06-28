GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Libertas Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,545.80 ($20.20).

GSK opened at GBX 1,413.20 ($18.46) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,364.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

