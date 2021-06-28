Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $49.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.53.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87. Targa Resources has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

