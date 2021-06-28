Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Par Pacific alerts:

PARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

PARR opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,974,000 after purchasing an additional 632,790 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 15.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,890,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 153,216 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Par Pacific (PARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.