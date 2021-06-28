iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02. iStar has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $20.84.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Research analysts predict that iStar will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s payout ratio is currently -57.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iStar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

