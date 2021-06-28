SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida."

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock worth $6,818,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $47,187,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after purchasing an additional 707,174 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $22,012,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $17,745,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

