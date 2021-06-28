National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) PT Raised to $7.00 at B. Riley

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NCMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

NCMI opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.71. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.