Stifel Nicolaus Increases Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target to $39.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FULC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,431.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 556,199 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 648.4% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 121,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 105,093 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $17,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

