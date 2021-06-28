Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LMNL. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.56.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $120.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNL. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.