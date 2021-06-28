Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at KeyCorp

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

NYSE WLL opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $55.01.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.